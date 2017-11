Nov 15 (Reuters) - Farmer Bros. Co-

* Farmer Bros- currently believe gross margins in FY 18 will be impacted by about 60 - 80 BPS from higher depriciation at new Northlake, Texas facility‍​

* Farmer Bros- maintenance CAPX of $20 million - $22 million, currently estimated for FY 18 excluding Boyd's Coffee - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2iWVPVe) Further company coverage: