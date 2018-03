BRIEF-Fbl Financial Group Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

March 1 (Reuters) - Fbl Financial Group Inc:

* FBL FINANCIAL GROUP INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND, DECLARES SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND AND AUTHORIZES NEW $50 MILLION STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* FBL FINANCIAL GROUP INC - ‍ANNOUNCES A 4.5% INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.46 PER SHARE​

* FBL FINANCIAL GROUP INC - ‍ANNOUNCES SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.50 PER SHARE​

* FBL FINANCIAL GROUP INC - ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE OF UP TO $50 MILLION OF FBL FINANCIAL GROUP’S CLASS A COMMON STOCK​

* FBL FINANCIAL GROUP - ‍REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE UPON EARLIER OF COMPLETION OF CURRENT $50 MILLION REPURCHASE PROGRAM OR EXPIRATION ON MARCH 31, 2018​

* FBL FINANCIAL GROUP INC - ‍NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL REMAIN OPEN THROUGH MARCH 31, 2022​