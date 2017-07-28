FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 天前
BRIEF-FCA US LLC announces certification of 2017 model-year diesel vehicles
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月28日 / 下午5点35分 / 7 天前

BRIEF-FCA US LLC announces certification of 2017 model-year diesel vehicles

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - FCA US LLC:

* Has received a certificate of conformity from Environmental Protection Agency​

* Also received a conditional executive order from Air Resources Board​ of California

* Believes modified software can address concerns on emissions performance of 2014-2016 model-year Jeep Grand Cherokee, Ram 1500 diesel vehicles

* Order from ARB permits production, sale of FCA US 2017 model-year light-duty Ram 1500,Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles equipped with 3-L diesel engines​

* To seek permission to use version of modified software to update systems in 2014-2016 model-year Jeep Grand Cherokee, Ram 1500 diesel vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below