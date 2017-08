June 23 (Reuters) - Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA :

* WINS SIXTH DEAL FOR WASTE MANAGEMENT IN TEXAS FOR $32.5 MILLION

* TOTAL VOLUME OF CONTRACT TO REACH $70 MILLION INCLUDING ALL COMMERCIAL SERVICES AND EXTENSIONS

* TOTAL PORTFOLIO UP TO DATE IN LAST THREE YEARS IN US REACHES $630 MILLION

