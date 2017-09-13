BRIEF-FCPT announces disposition of Darden-leased restaurant property for $5.9 mln

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Four Corners Property Trust Inc

* FCPT announces disposition of darden-leased restaurant property for $5.9 million

* Four Corners Property Trust Inc - ‍disposition of an Olive Garden restaurant property leased to Darden Restaurants, Inc for $5.9 million​

* Four Corners Property Trust Inc - ‍sale is result of an unsolicited offer at a cash cap rate of 4.75 pct, exclusive of transaction costs​

* Four Corners Property Trust Inc - ‍anticipates redeploying proceeds from transaction through an internal revenue code section 1031 like-kind exchange​