BRIEF-FCPT announces disposition of Darden-leased restaurant property for $5.9 mln
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月13日 / 晚上8点22分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-FCPT announces disposition of Darden-leased restaurant property for $5.9 mln

1 分钟阅读

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Four Corners Property Trust Inc

* FCPT announces disposition of darden-leased restaurant property for $5.9 million

* Four Corners Property Trust Inc - ‍disposition of an Olive Garden restaurant property leased to Darden Restaurants, Inc for $5.9 million​

* Four Corners Property Trust Inc - ‍sale is result of an unsolicited offer at a cash cap rate of 4.75 pct, exclusive of transaction costs​

* Four Corners Property Trust Inc - ‍anticipates redeploying proceeds from transaction through an internal revenue code section 1031 like-kind exchange​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

