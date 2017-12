BRIEF-Fda Accepts Biologics License Application For Fremanezumab With Priority Review

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* FDA ACCEPTS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR FREMANEZUMAB WITH PRIORITY REVIEW FOR PREVENTION OF MIGRAINE AND GRANTS FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR CLUSTER HEADACHE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES - TEVA ANTICIPATES LAUNCHING ANTI-CGRP PRODUCT IN U.S. FOR PREVENTION OF MIGRAINE IN 2018

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES - FREMANEZUMAB ACHIEVED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT RESULTS ACROSS ALL TRIAL ENDPOINTS

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD - STUDIES FOR PHASE III ENFORCE CLINICAL RESEARCH PROGRAM ARE EXPECTED TO CONCLUDE IN EARLY 2019

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES - CO HAS ALSO INITIATED A FREMANEZUMAB PHASE II CLINICAL PROGRAM FOR TREATMENT OF POST-TRAUMATIC HEADACHE DISORDER