11 天前
BRIEF-FDA accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb's applications for Opdivo
2017年7月24日 / 晚上8点34分 / 11 天前

BRIEF-FDA accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb's applications for Opdivo

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

* U.S. Food And Drug Administration accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s applications for Opdivo (nivolumab) four-week dosing schedule across all approved indications

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍applications are under review with an action date of March 5, 2018​

* Bristol-Myers - ‍in separate Phase 3 study of Yervoy 3 mg/kg, 1 case of fatal Guillain-Barré syndrome were reported​

* Bristol-Myers - ‍in separate Phase 3 study of Yervoy 3 mg/kg, also 1 case of severe (grade 3) peripheral motor neuropathy were reported​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

