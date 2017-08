BRIEF-FDA accepts for priority review Bristol-Myers Squibb's application for sprycel

July 10 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepts for priority review Bristol-Myers Squibb's application for sprycel (dasatinib) in children with philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic phase chronic myeloid leukemia

* U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepts for priority review Bristol-Myers Squibb's application for sprycel (dasatinib) in children with philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic phase chronic myeloid leukemia

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍submission includes powder for oral suspension formulation​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co- ‍application is under priority review with an action date of November 9, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: