BRIEF-FDA approves Gilead's CAR-T cell therapy
2017年10月18日 / 晚上10点25分 / 3 天前

BRIEF-FDA approves Gilead's CAR-T cell therapy

1 分钟阅读

Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration -

* FDA approves CAR-T cell therapy to treat adults with certain types of large B-cell lymphoma

* FDA says granted approval of Yescarta to Kite Pharma Inc

* FDA says Yescarta carries a boxed warning for Cytokine release syndrome‍​

* FDA says due to risk of CRS and neurologic toxicities, Yescarta is being approved with risk evaluation and mitigation strategy

* FDA says it is requiring that hospitals and their associated clinics that dispense Yescarta be specially certified Source text : (bit.ly/2xPe0Xb) Further company coverage:

