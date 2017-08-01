FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 天前
BRIEF-FDA approves Idhifa for treating relapsed/refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月1日 / 下午3点19分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-FDA approves Idhifa for treating relapsed/refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA:

* U.S. FDA-Approved Idhifa (Enasidenib) for treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) with specific genetic mutation

* U.S. FDA - granted approval of Idhifa to Celgene corporation, granted approval of the realtime IDH2 assay to Abbott Laboratories

* U.S. FDA-Idhifa approved for use with companion diagnostic realtime IDH2 assay which is used to detect specific mutations in IDH2 gene in AML patients

* FDA-Prescribing information for Idhifa includes boxed warning, adverse reaction called Differentiation Syndrome can occur,can be fatal if not treated Source text: (bit.ly/2uRex7M) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below