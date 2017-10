Oct 12 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc

* Pfizer Inc - ‍U.S. FDA approves Lyrica CR extended-release tablets CV​

* Says ‍Lyrica CR did not receive approval for management of fibromyalgia​

* Pfizer - in PHN study, 73.6% of patients in Lyrica CR group achieved at least 50% improvement in pain intensity compared with 54.6% in placebo group