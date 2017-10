Oct 26 (Reuters) - BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc

* FDA grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for BioMarin’s valoctocogene roxaparvovec (formerly BMN 270), an investigational gene therapy for hemophilia A

* BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc - ‍BioMarin expects to initiate enrollment of a global Phase 3 program before end of year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: