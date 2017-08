July 10 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co:

* FDA grants priority review for Lilly's abemaciclib for the treatment of advanced breast cancer

* Eli Lilly And Co - ‍lilly intends to submit abemaciclib to European regulators in Q3 of 2017 and to Japanese regulators before end of 2017​

* Eli Lilly And Co - ‍working closely with fda and anticipates agency action on the application in Q1 of 2018 for abemaciclib​