Oct 12 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co:

* FDA grants priority review for potential new indication for Lilly’s verzenio (abemaciclib) as initial treatment of advanced breast cancer

* Eli Lilly And Co - ‍FDA's goal is to take action within eight months of receiving an application, compared with standard review timeframe of 12 months​