BRIEF-FDA grants second breakthrough therapy designation for Avelumab in hard-to-treat cancer​

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Merck Kgaa:

* FDA GRANTS BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR AVELUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH INLYTA® IN ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA

* SAYS ‍SECOND BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR AVELUMAB IN HARD-TO-TREAT CANCER​

* SAYS ‍RENAL CELL CARCINOMA, MOST COMMON FORM OF KIDNEY CANCER, HAS A POOR PROGNOSIS IN ADVANCED STAGE​

* SAYS ‍JAVELIN RENAL CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM IS ONGOING, INCLUDING PHASE III FIRST-LINE STUDY​

* SAYS ‍FDA) HAS GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR AVELUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH INLYTA(®) (AXITINIB)* FOR TREATMENT-NAÏVE PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA​