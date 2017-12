BRIEF-FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On Fitusiran

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* FDA LIFTS CLINICAL HOLD ON FITUSIRAN

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CLINICAL TRIAL DOSING TO RESUME AROUND YEAR-END 2017

* ALNYLAM - FDA LIFTED HOLD ON CLINICAL STUDIES WITH FITUSIRAN, INCLUDING PHASE 2 OPEN-LABEL EXTENSION STUDY, ATLAS PHASE 3 PROGRAM

* ALNYLAM PHARMA - FDA HAS APPROVED PROTOCOL AMENDMENTS, OTHER UPDATED CLINICAL MATERIALS FOR FITUSIRAN STUDIES

* ALNYLAM - CO, FDA HAD PREVIOUSLY REACHED ALIGNMENT ON NEW CLINICAL RISK MITIGATION MEASURES