BRIEF-Federal Signal Corp Reports Q4 ADJ EPS $0.24 From Cont Ops

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Federal Signal Corp:

* FEDERAL SIGNAL REPORTS OUTSTANDING FOURTH QUARTER, WITH 83% ORDER GROWTH AND 142% IMPROVEMENT IN NET INCOME

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 SALES ROSE 41 PERCENT TO $247.6 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.10 TO $1.20

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48

* ‍CONSOLIDATED Q4 ORDERS WERE $302.7 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF $137.4 MILLION, OR 83%​

* ‍SAYS IN Q4 OF 2017, RECORDED A NET TAX BENEFIT OF $0.33 PER DILUTED SHARE RELATED TO 2017 TAX ACT​

* ‍SAYS EXPECTS REDUCTION IN CORPORATE TAX RATE, NET OF PLANNED INVESTMENTS, TO BENEFIT 2018 EPS BY ABOUT $0.10

* ‍SAYS “SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS” ACROSS MANY OF CO‘S END MARKETS​

* SAYS CONSOLIDATED BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $257.5 MILLION, UP 88%, COMPARED TO LAST YEAR

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.09 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAYS REPORTS Q4 SALES $247.6 MILLION

* SAYS REPORTS Q4 SALES UP 41 PERCENT