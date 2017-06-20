FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
BRIEF-FedEx Q4 adjusted earnings per share $4.25
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月20日 / 晚上9点01分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-FedEx Q4 adjusted earnings per share $4.25

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 20 (Reuters) - Fedex Corp

* FedEx Corp. Reports record fourth quarter and full-year earnings

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $4.25

* Q4 earnings per share $3.75

* Q4 earnings per share view $3.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2018 earnings per share $12.45 to $13.25 excluding items

* FedEx corp - capital spending for fiscal 2018 is expected to be approximately $5.9 billion

* Q4 FedEx express segment revenue of $7.18 billion versus $6.72 billion last year

* Q4 FedEx ground segment revenue of $4.68 billion versus $4.29 billion last year

* FedEx - FY earnings forecast before year-end mtm pension accounting adjustments, excluding tnt express integration expenses, charges, is $13.20 to $14.00 per share

* FedEx corp - Q4 gaap revenue $15.7 billion versus $13 billion

* FedEx corp - FY forecasts include an estimated $65 million of tnt express intangible asset amortization expense

* FedEx corp - Q4 fedex freight segment revenue of $1.70 billion billion versus $1.61 billion last year

* FedEx corp - expect to incur significant expenses over next few years in connection with our integration of tnt express

* FedEx - is unable to forecast fiscal 2018 year-end mtm pension accounting adjustments; unable to provide fiscal 2018 earnings guidance on gaap basis

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $13.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FedEx Corp - Q4 fiscal 2018 mtm pension accounting adjustments could have a material impact on fiscal 2018 consolidated financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

