FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-FedEx says Hurricanes Harvey and Irma will negatively impact Q2 2018 results - SEC Filing
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月20日 / 晚上8点37分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-FedEx says Hurricanes Harvey and Irma will negatively impact Q2 2018 results - SEC Filing

1 分钟阅读

Sept 20 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp

* FedEx - While progress has been made on restoration of TNT express operations, TNT express revenues, volumes, profits remain below pre-attack levels‍​

* FedEx - Also anticipate effects of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma will negatively impact second quarter 2018 results - SEC Filing

* FedEx Corp says second quarter and full year 2018 results will be negatively affected by TNT express integration and restructuring activities

* FedEx - Expect ongoing, but diminishing, financial impacts from cyberattack for remainder of 2018

* FedEx - Financial impacts from cyberattack for remainder of 2018 in the form of lower revenues, higher investments related to information technology Source text: [bit.ly/2xo6gK4] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below