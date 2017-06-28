FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
BRIEF-FedEx says TNT Express operations disrupted due to infiltration of an information system virus
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月28日 / 下午4点45分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-FedEx says TNT Express operations disrupted due to infiltration of an information system virus

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 28 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp:

* TNT express operations disrupted

* All other FedEx services operating normally

* While TNT Express operations and communications systems have been disrupted, no data breach is known to have occurred

* Remediation steps and contingency plans are being implemented as quickly as possible

* Worldwide operations of its TNT express subsidiary have been significantly affected due to infiltration of an information system virus

* Operations of all other FedEx companies are unaffected and services are being provided under normal terms and conditions

* Also experiencing delays in TNT Express inter-continental services at this time

* TNT Express domestic country and regional network services are largely operational, but slowed

* Cannot measure financial impact of the service disruption at this time, but it could be material Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

