June 14 (Reuters) - FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG :

* Feintool Secures Long-Term Financing

* FEINTOOL HAS SIGNED A SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT TOTALLING CHF 90 MILLION WITH SIX BANKS FROM SWITZERLAND AND GERMANY

CONTRACT, SIGNED ON JUNE 13, HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS AND SECURES FUTURE INVESTMENTS WITHIN PLANNED GROWTH OF FEINTOOL