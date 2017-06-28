FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
BRIEF-Fenix Parts provides update on Nasdaq listing and Forbearance Agreement
2017年6月28日 / 下午1点30分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Fenix Parts provides update on Nasdaq listing and Forbearance Agreement

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 28 (Reuters) - Fenix Parts Inc

* Fenix Parts provides update on Nasdaq listing and Forbearance Agreement

* Fenix Parts Inc - Announced an amendment to Forbearance Agreement to credit facility with BMO Harris Bank N.A. and its Canadian Affiliate, Bank Of Montreal.

* Fenix Parts-Amended Forbearance Agreement also permits co to add qtrly interest payment otherwise due for Q2, to principal amount of debt outstanding

* Fenix Parts - Forbearance Agreement also permits co to defer a $250,000 principal payment that was due on June 30, 2017 to end of Forbearance period

* Fenix Parts Inc - Lenders have agreed to refrain from exercising rights and remedies under credit facility with respect to co's non-compliance with applicable financial covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

