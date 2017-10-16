BRIEF-Fennec announces positive results from phase 3 SIOPEL 6 study on Pedmark

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Fennec announces positive results from phase 3 SIOPEL 6 study on Pedmark (sodium thiosulfate) presented at the 49th Congress of the international Society of Pediatric Oncology (SIOP) 2017 meeting
* Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc - study met primary endpoint
* Fennec - significant reduction in cisplatin induced hearing loss without any evidence of tumour protection in patients with standard risk hepatoblastoma
* Says treatment was well tolerated and acute toxicity similar and expected between arms
* Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc - company plans to pursue regulatory approvals with FDA and EMA
* Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc - co also reported top-line data for secondary endpoints EFS and OS, combination of CIS+STS was generally well tolerated