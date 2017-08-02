FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 天前
BRIEF-Ferrari may develop utility vehicle, won't compromise exclusive status - CEO
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月2日 / 下午2点51分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Ferrari may develop utility vehicle, won't compromise exclusive status - CEO

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ferrari Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne tells analysts on a conference call:

* rules out SUV for Ferrari "you will have to shoot me first", but says can imagine utility vehicle for group in "Ferrari style"

* if group pushes for utility vehicle, it will be of a caliber that doesn't compromise exclusive status

* Maranello plant could theoretically double production volumes but group would not push towards that if it compromises exclusivity status

* expansion of vehicle portfolio will focus on developing other models that are less technologically extreme, idea is not to introduce lower-price models

* approaching volume limit of cars it can sell with current portfolio without compromising exclusivity

* development of luxury strategy beyond cars will take time, to brief investors in early 2018 on that strategy to 2022 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

