March 6 (Reuters) - Ferrari Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne tells reporters at the Geneva auto show:

* WITH SUV COMPANY WILL PRODUCE (OVERALL) MORE THAN 10,000 VEHICLES PER YEAR, CLOSE TO CONCLUDING PLANNING FOR SUV PROJECT

* A HYBRID SERIES MODEL WILL BE LAUNCHED WITHIN 2019

* POTENTIAL U.S. TARIFFS WOULD WEIGH ON COMPANY’S RESULTS, NOT SURE TO WHAT EXTENT Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)