BRIEF-Ferrellgas Partners Announces Sale Of Rail Car Assets Of Bridger Rail Shipping

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Ferrellgas Partners LP:

* FERRELLGAS PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES SALE OF RAIL CAR ASSETS OF BRIDGER RAIL SHIPPING, LLC

* FERRELLGAS PARTNERS LP - SALE IS TO AN UNDISCLOSED BUYER FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $47 MILLION

* FERRELLGAS PARTNERS LP - PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL BE USED TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING DEBT ON COMPANY‘S SECURED CREDIT FACILITY

* FERRELLGAS PARTNERS LP - IN FISCAL Q2, EXPECT TO REPORT NON-CASH LOSS ON MODEL CPC-1232 RAIL CARS OF ABOUT $35 MILLION

* FERRELLGAS PARTNERS LP - NO GAIN OR LOSS IS EXPECTED FROM SALE OF MODEL DOT-117 RAILCARS

* FERRELLGAS - "MARKET FOR OUR RAIL CARS HAS CHANGED IN RECENT YEARS...SO WE HAVE MADE STRATEGIC DECISION TO EXIT RAIL CAR BUSINESS"