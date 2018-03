March 8 (Reuters) - Ferrellgas Partners Lp:

* FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. REPORTS RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.02

* TOTAL GALLONS SOLD IN Q2 INCREASED 42.3 MILLION GALLONS OVER SAME PERIOD IN PRIOR YEAR

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $755.2 MILLION VERSUS $579.3 MILLION