Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ferrellgas Partners Lp:

* Ferrellgas Partners Lp - announced acquisition of two Tennessee propane retailers, lindsey propane and sevier county propane​

* Ferrellgas Partners Lp - deal is expected to be immediately accretive​

* Ferrellgas Partners Lp - ‍terms of transaction were not disclosed​