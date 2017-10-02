FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年10月2日 / 下午1点51分 / 16 天前

BRIEF-Ferro acquires majority interest in Gardenia Quimica​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Ferro Corp

* Ferro Corp - ‍acquired a majority interest in Gardenia Quimica​

* Ferro Corp - acquisition of Endeka for approximately EUR 64 million​

* Ferro Corp - transaction will be funded through excess cash and borrowings under company’s existing revolving credit facility

* Ferro Corp - Endeka full-year forecasted 2018 revenues are approximately EUR 75 million

* Ferro Corp - ‍expects transaction to be accretive to earnings and 2018 post-synergy adjusted EBITDA, which is forecasted to be about EUR 11-12 million ​

* Ferro Corp - Gardenia Quimica transaction resulted in Ferro increasing its ownership in joint venture company from a minority to a majority position​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

