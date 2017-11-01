BRIEF-Ferro reports Q3 earnings per share $0.27

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ferro CORP

* Ferro momentum continues with strong growth in the third quarter

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.33 from continuing operations

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.27

* Q3 sales $350 million versus i/b/e/s view $332.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.26

* Ferro Corp sees ‍2017 adjusted eps of $1.26 - $1.29 per diluted share​

* Ferro Corp sees ‍2017 consolidated sales growth of 17.0% - 17.5%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: