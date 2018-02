Feb 26 (Reuters) - Ferroglobe Plc:

* FERROGLOBE REPORTS RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND CALENDAR YEAR 2017

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 3.7 PERCENT TO $468.2 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.07, REVENUE VIEW $463.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S