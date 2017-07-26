FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 天前
BRIEF-Ferroglobe says did not get regulatory approvals to divest certain non-core assets in Spain
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 下午4点08分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Ferroglobe says did not get regulatory approvals to divest certain non-core assets in Spain

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Ferroglobe Plc:

* Ferroglobe update on sale of hydro-electric assets in Spain

* Has not received necessary regulatory approvals from Entidade Pública Empresarial Augas de Galicia to divest certain non-core assets

* Has seen a positive momentum in sales volumes and a favorable development in average sales prices since end of Q1 2017​

* Will explore all options, including alternatives to gain formal approval for divestiture of non-core assets

* ‍"Management remains positive about outlook of financial results in coming quarters​"

* Continued to realize average sales prices greater than current index prices, generated strong operating cash flows since end of Q1 2017​

* The non-core assets being divested are attributable to hydro-electric power operations of co's energy division in Spain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

