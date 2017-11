Nov 3 (Reuters) - W. R. Grace & Co

* Festa to retire as Grace CEO in Q4 2018, remain as non-executive chairman

* W. R. Grace & Co - ‍board elected Hudson La Force, president and chief operating officer, as a director of co