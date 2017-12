Dec 2 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Nv CEO Sergio Marchionne:

* FIAT CHRYSLER CEO SAYS FCA IN TALKS WITH HYUNDAI ON POSSIBLE PARTNERSHIP, NOT MERGER

* FCA CEO SAYS NEW BUSINESS PLAN TO BE PRESENTED IN Q2, PROBABLY IN EUROPE

* FCA CEO SAYS PLAN IS TO COMPLETE SPIN-OFFS OF MAGNETI MARELLI, COMAU BY END 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)