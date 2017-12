Dec 2 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:

* DOES NOT BELIEVE THERE IS ANY LEGAL BASE FOR FRANCE‘S ALLEGATIONS OVER CARMAKER‘S EMISSIONS

* SAYS STILL IN TALKS WITH U.S. AUTHORITIES OVER DIESEL EMISSIONS, EXPECTS THERE WILL BE A COST, BUT ONE THAT‘S “MANAGEABLE” Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)