2 个月前
BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO sees "wide bench" of possible successor candidates
2017年6月16日 / 下午3点28分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO sees "wide bench" of possible successor candidates

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 16 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne tells journalists on the sidelines of an event in Venice:

* carmaker has a "wide and deep bench" of possible internal candidates for his succession, excludes outsiders for the job

* does not exclude possibility that his powers could be divided among several managers during succession, "up to board to discuss, my job is not easy, a bit loaded"

* reiterates merger for company ultimately inevitable to be able to defend itself, but not in talks right now

* still working on new technology partnership deal

* has not made any provisions for any potential fines over diesel emissions in the United States, "impossible to estimate" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

