March 1 (Reuters) - FibroGen Inc:

* UPDATE - FIBROGEN GRANTED FAST TRACK DESIGNATION BY U.S. FDA FOR PAMREVLUMAB TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH LOCALLY ADVANCED UNRESECTABLE PANCREATIC CANCER

* FIBROGEN - FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOLLOWS REVIEW OF CO’S PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PAMREVLUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH GEMCITABINE & NAB-PACLITAXEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: