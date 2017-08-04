BRIEF-Fidelity National announces merger of 99 Restaurant & Pub with J. Alexander's

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Fidelity National Financial Inc

* FNFV announces merger of 99 Restaurant & Pub with j. Alexander's in stock for stock combination

* Fidelity national financial inc - deal for ‍$11.00 per share​

* Fidelity national financial inc - 99 will be valued at an enterprise value of $199 million and an equity value of $179 million

* Fidelity national financial inc - ‍jax will issue a total of approximately 16.27 million common share equivalents to fnh and fnfv.​

* Fidelity national financial inc - ‍prior to combination, fnfv will contribute $40 million into 99 for equity in return​

* Fidelity national financial inc says william p. Foley, ii will join jax board of directors

* Fidelity national financial inc - ‍expected that lonnie j. Stout ii will remain chief executive officer of combined company​

* Fidelity national financial inc - ‍existing black knight advisory services management consulting agreement will be terminated at closing.​

* Fidelity newport holdings will receive approximately 12.64 million shares of jax common share equivalents

* Fnfv will receive approximately 3.64 million shares of jax common share equivalents