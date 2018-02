BRIEF-Fidessa Group Says Possible Offer By Temenos

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Fidessa Group Plc:

* POSSIBLE OFFER FOR FIDESSA BY TEMENOS

* ‍UNDER PROPOSED TERMS OF POSSIBLE OFFER, FIDESSA SHAREHOLDERS WOULD RECEIVE £35.67 IN CASH FOR EACH FIDESSA SHARE​

* ‍UNDER PROPOSED TERMS OF POSSIBLE OFFER, FIDESSA SHAREHOLDERS WOULD ALSO RECEIVE RIGHT TO RECEIVE FINAL AND SPECIAL DIVIDENDS

* ‍TOTAL VALUE OF POSSIBLE OFFER IS THEREFORE £36.467 PER FIDESSA SHARE​

* ‍TEMENOS RESERVES RIGHT TO VARY FORM AND/OR MIX OF CONSIDERATION​

* ‍TEMENOS IS REQUIRED, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 PM ON 20 MARCH 2018, TO ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)