BRIEF-Fiera Capital To Acquire Management Of City National Rochdale Fast-Growing Emerging Markets Fund

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Fiera Capital Corp:

* FIERA CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE MANAGEMENT OF CITY NATIONAL ROCHDALE FAST-GROWING EMERGING MARKETS FUND

* FIERA CAPITAL - ‍TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE, ADDING HIGH SINGLE DIGIT ACCRETION TO ADJUSTED EPS WITHIN FIRST FY POST-CLOSING​

* FIERA CAPITAL CORP - ‍U.S. DIVISION HAS ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MANAGEMENT OF CITY NATIONAL ROCHDALE EMERGING MARKETS FUND​

* FIERA CAPITAL CORP - ‍AS PART OF AGREEMENT, FIERA CAPITAL WILL SERVE AS A SUB-ADVISOR TO FUND​

* FIERA CAPITAL - ‍CITY NATIONAL ROCHDALE EMERGING MARKETS FUND, ITS SECURITIES WOULD BE TRANSFERRED TO NEW FIERA CAPITAL BRANDED FUND