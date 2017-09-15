FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fiesta Restaurant Group provides update on Harvey, Irma impact
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月15日 / 下午1点33分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Fiesta Restaurant Group provides update on Harvey, Irma impact

2 分钟阅读

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc

* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc provides update on company-owned restaurants impacted by hurricane harvey in texas and hurricane Irma in Florida

* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc - ‍taco Cabana lost approximately 319 operating days as a result of hurricane Harvey through September 14, 2017​

* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc - ‍Pollo Tropical lost approximately 719 operating days as a result of hurricane Irma through September 14, 2017​

* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc - of 149 Pollo Tropical restaurants located in Florida and Atlanta metropolitan area, about 119 restaurants have reopened

* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc - ‍permanently closed six remaining Pollo Tropical company-owned restaurant locations in South Texas​

* Fiesta Restaurant Group- ‍decision to close restaurants was due to ongoing uncertainty in S. Texas including effects of hurricane Harvey

* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc - up to two of closed South Texas restaurants may be rebranded as Taco Cabana restaurants

* Fiesta Restaurant Group - ‍of 43 Taco Cabana co-owned restaurants located in Houston metropolitan area that closed all but one restaurant has reopened​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below