FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-‍Fifth Street Asset Management board intends to dissolve company​
频道
专题
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
中共十九大
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
中国财经
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
时事要闻
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月25日 / 晚上8点37分 / 更新于 10 小时前

BRIEF-‍Fifth Street Asset Management board intends to dissolve company​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Fifth Street Asset Management Inc

* ‍Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. announces intent to dissolve FSAM and declares a contingent initial distribution of $2.75​

* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc - ‍board of directors has determined to dissolve company and wind up its affairs​

* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc - ‍expects that a preliminary information statement will be filed with SEC in October 2017​

* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc - ‍if proposed dissolution is approved, FSAM intends to distribute all available cash to its stockholders over time​

* Fifth Street Asset Management - ‍on October 23, board declared a contingent distribution of $2.75 per share payable on December 26, 2017​

* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc - ‍distribution is contingent upon FSAM filing a certificate of dissolution on or prior to December 11, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below