Oct 2 (Reuters) - Fifth Street Asset Management Inc

* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc - ‍ on Sept 26, company entered into cutback agreement with holdings and limited partners of holdings party thereto​

* Fifth Street Asset Management - ‍ modifies terms on certain conditions such that partnership units to be exchanged by each of limited partners shall be reduced, pro rata​ Source: (bit.ly/2yDWNMf) Further company coverage: