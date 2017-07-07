FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年7月7日 / 晚上8点31分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Fifth Street Asset Management unit enters into an amended, restated credit agreement

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 7 (Reuters) - Fifth Street Asset Management Inc :

* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc - on June 30, 2017 unit entered into an amended and restated credit agreement

* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc - credit facility is a $100 million term loan facility that matures on August 1, 2019

* Fifth Street Asset Management - borrowings under facility accrue interest at unit's option at annual rate of either libor plus 3.0% or base rate plus 2.0%

* Fifth Street Asset Management-after Jan 1, 2018, borrowings bear interest at annual rate of either libor plus 5.0% or base rate plus 4.0%

* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc - facility is secured by substantially all of assets of unit and certain subsidiaries of unit Source text: (bit.ly/2tqjwvG) Further company coverage:

