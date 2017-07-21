FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 天前
BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp reports Q2 EPS $0.45
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月21日 / 上午11点07分 / 15 天前

BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp reports Q2 EPS $0.45

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 21 (Reuters) - Fifth Third Bancorp

* Q2 earnings per share $0.45

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly provision for loan and lease losses was $‍52​ million versus $91 million

* Q2 tier 1 common ratio ‍10.63​ percent versus 10.76 percent at the end of q1

* ‍Q2 2017 included $9 million charge related to valuation of visa total return swap​

* Qtrly ‍net interest income of $939 million; taxable equivalent net interest income of $945 million, up 1 pct from 1Q17 and up 4 pct from 2Q16​

* Q2 tier 1 risk-based capital ratio ‍​11.76 percent versus 11.90 percent at the end of Q1

* Qtrly ‍net charge-offs (NCOS) of $64 million, down $25 million from 1Q17 and down $23 million from 2Q16​

* At quarter end, book value/share $20.42 up 1 pct from 1Q17 and up 2 pct from 2Q16; tangible book value/share of $17.11 up 1 pct from 1Q17, 2Q16​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below