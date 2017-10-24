FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.35
2017年10月24日 / 上午11点00分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.35

2 分钟阅读

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Fifth Third Bancorp

* Q3 earnings per share $1.35

* Fifth Third Bancorp - qtrly common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio ‍​10.59 percent versus. 10.63 percent in Q2

* Fifth Third Bancorp - qtrly ‍net charge-offs of $68 million, up $4 million from 2Q17

* Fifth Third Bancorp - qtrly provision for loan and lease losses $‍67​ million versus $52 million in Q2

* Fifth Third Bancorp - at quarter-end, ‍book value per share of $21.30, up 4% from both 2Q17 and 3Q16​

* Fifth Third Bancorp- qtrly tier I risk-based capital ratio ‍​ 11.72 percent versus 11.76 percent in Q2

* Fifth Third Bancorp - at quarter-end, ‍tangible book value per share of $17.86, up 4% from both 2Q17 and 3Q16​

* Qtrly results included a positive $0.87 impact on reported 3Q17 earnings per share‍​

* Fifth Third Bancorp - ‍taxable equivalent net interest income of $977 million in Q3 of 2017 was up $32 million, or 3 percent from prior quarter​ Source text: (bit.ly/2yIFjzt) Further company coverage:

