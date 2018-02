Feb 27 (Reuters) - Fifth Third Bancorp:

* FIFTH THIRD BANCORP - ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF UP TO 100 MILLION SHARES​

* FIFTH THIRD BANCORP - ‍NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REPLACES PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION FROM 2016 UNDER WHICH APPROXIMATELY 14.5 MILLION SHARES REMAIN​

* FIFTH THIRD BANCORP - ‍DECLARED A CASH DIVIDEND ON ITS COMMON SHARES OF $0.16 FOR Q1 OF 2018​