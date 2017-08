July 13 (Reuters) - Astar Minerals Ltd:

* ‍fincanna Capital Corp and Astar Minerals Ltd enter into binding agreement to complete reverse take-over​

* ‍fincanna Capital- Under Deal, Astar to acquire all of issued, outstanding shares of Fincanna in exchange for common shares of Astar, on one to one basis​

* Fincanna Capital - ‍in relation to deal, Fincanna intends to undertake an equity financing for aggregate proceeds of C$10 million​