2 个月前
BRIEF-Finisar Corp reports Q4 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.50
2017年6月15日 / 晚上8点52分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Finisar Corp reports Q4 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.50

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 15 (Reuters) - Finisar Corp

* Q4 2017 revenue $357.5 million, down 6.1 percent compared to Q3 2017

* Finisar announces all-time record fiscal 2017 revenues

* Sees Q1 2018 non-gaap earnings per share about $0.37 to $0.43

* Sees q1 2018 revenue $330 million to $350 million

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.50

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 1.13

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $359.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $369.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

