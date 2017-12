BRIEF-Finish Line Q3 GAAP Loss Per Share $0.32 From Continuing Operations

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Finish Line Inc:

* FINISH LINE REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* Q3 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.26 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q3 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.32 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q3 SALES $378.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $360.7 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.36 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.59 TO $0.67

* QTRLY FINISH LINE COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 0.8%.

* FINISH LINE - EXPECTS FINISH LINE COMPARABLE SALES TO DECREASE 2% TO 3% FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 3, 2018

* - AS OF NOV 25, 2017, CONSOLIDATED MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES DECREASED 2.3% TO $392.1 MILLION COMPARED TO $401.5 MILLION AS OF NOV 26, 2016

* QTRLY FINISH LINE MACY‘S SALES INCREASED 2.3%.

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.53 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: